Mary Jean JonesNovember 21, 1931 - October 27, 2020Mary Jean Jones, 88, of Charlottesville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her home. Born on November 21, 1931, in Montgomery, West Virginia, she was the daughter of John Willard Beals and Lena Trump Beals. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert Thomas Jones; a son, George Robert Jones; and six brothers and sisters.She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was loved by all.Mrs. Jones served as a nurse in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict. She was a loving caregiver and homemaker.Survivors include her children, Roy (Diane) A. Jones, Shirley A. Landram, Kenneth W. Jones, and Mary J. Spencer; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.A viewing visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Hill and Wood Funeral Chapel from 6 until 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens with military honors. The Rev. Greg Anderson will be officiating at the graveside.