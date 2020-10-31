Richard Franklin Perry



December 8, 1936 - October 28, 2020



Richard Franklin Perry, 83, of Earlysville, Va., beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va.



Born on December 8, 1936, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, he was the son of Mark William Perry Sr. and Mabel Elizabeth Smiley Perry of Charlottesville and North Garden, Va. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Mark William Perry Jr. of Ellicott City, Md.; uncles, Jim, Raymond, and Thomas Smiley; and a special aunt, "Tiny" Frances Smiley Marshall of Augusta County.



A quiet, loving man with a wonderful sense of humor and artistic and musical talent, Richard leaves behind his wife, Betty Wagener Perry; son, Jeffrey Allen Perry of Hamilton, Va.; two daughters, Wendy Ellen Perry of Charlottesville, and Catherine Perry Bowers of Lake Monticello; a grandson, Christopher Perry of Bunker Hill, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Paige Bowers Vinoski (Paul); great-grandson, Pierce Vinoski of Keswick, Va.; a brother, Edward Price Perry of Milton Fla., and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.



Known as Dickie to friends and family, Richard grew up on Altavista Avenue in Charlottesville. He attended Clark Elementary School and graduated from Lane High School in 1955, earning the honor of "most studious senior boy." He attended the University of Virginia and the University of Richmond.



In his junior year of high school, Richard met Betty Wagener, the love of his life. After many nights of dancing, the smitten pair married on August 31, 1957 at the University of Virginia Chapel.



While raising a family, Richard was a hard-working businessman. He began his career in 1958 at Virginia National Bank in Charlottesville. He worked his way up from runner, bookkeeper, teller, credit associate, and in 1966, was promoted to Head Cashier. In 1974, he was promoted to Auditor and then a Vice President. Richard served as Auditor for many other companies before retiring in 1992.



In 1988, Richard and Betty left Charlottesville for the beautiful farm they built in Earlysville. Richard painstakingly cared for dogwoods, maples, and his beloved azaleas, some 80 of which he dug up and transplanted himself from the Charlottesville home, along with heirlooms from his parents' home. He had a special love for the wooded acreage behind the home, where he blazed many walking trails through the thickets of mountain laurel that blooms in spring, his favorite time of year. In the fall, Richard took great joy in watching his maples turn flaming red, yellow and orange. He loved nature and the changing seasons of life.



Special thanks to Dr. Mark Pritchard of the Martha Jefferson Hospital, and the many nurses and doctors who cared for him during his illness.



Visitation will be held at Hill and Wood Funeral Service from 2 until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 11 a.m., at Monticello Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Dr. Richard Haines officiating. In the family tradition, a private lunch will follow across the road at Michie Tavern.



Published by Daily Progress from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.