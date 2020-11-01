Gary Frank Martin
April 15, 1945 - October 27, 2020
Gary Frank Martin, 75, of Keswick, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Gary was born on April 15, 1945, in Blacksburg, Virginia, to the late Burrell Martin and Margaret Bonds Van Burren Martin. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in business and went on to Seton Hall University where he received his MBA.
Gary is survived by his wife, Dottie of 53 years; her sister, Mary Lou Felts and her husband, Al; nieces, Christina Roth and Diane Wagnon and her husband, Patrick; great-nieces, Jennifer, Olivia, and Evelyn; and great-nephew, Zachary.
Gary was an avid golfer and enjoyed everything Virginia Tech.
The family would like extend a special thanks to University of Virginia Doctors Sarah Jones and Mo Nadkarni.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 1, 2020.