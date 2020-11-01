Nancy Salomonsky
August 13, 1942 - October 28, 2020
Ms. Nancy Lee Salomonsky of Charlottesville, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Salomonsky of Roanoke, Va.; and her sister, Susan Salomonsky Lynch of Richmond, Va.
Nancy was born on August 13, 1942, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to George and Ruth Salomonsky. She graduated from Madison College with a degree in biology. After moving to Charlottesville, Va., Nancy began her lifelong career as a microbiologist at the University of Virginia. She enjoyed beach vacations with friends and traveled to beaches from Cape Cod to Nag's Head and as far as Hawaii. Nancy also loved a good game of Scrabble and shared many with her closest friends.
Nancy is survived by her nephews, Stephen Lynch and his wife, Brenda, and their son, Bryce, of Virginia Beach; and Brenda's daughter, Emily Collins and her daughter, Carmen, and Michael Lynch and his wife, Shelley of Glen Allen. She is also survived by her cousin, Louis Salomonsky and his wife, Anita.
Nancy's body will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, no service is scheduled at this time. If you would like to receive details of a future informal gathering to celebrate Nancy's life, please leave your contact information in a message under Nancy's obituary at https://obituaries.virginiacremate.com/obituaries
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
or any charity of your choice
.
Cremation Society of Virginia
7542 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 1, 2020.