Edward Ray Rivers
September 5, 1957 - October 24, 2020
Edward Ray Rivers was born on September 5, 1957, to Janice Campbell Rivers and the late Al Clark Rivers.
Dedicated son, father, husband, and brother, he is survived by his mother, Janice; son, Christopher Evan Rivers; wife, Nancy Rivers; brothers, Stephen Rivers and his wife, Denise, and Mitchell Rivers; brother-in-law, Dennis Wellen; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Doug DeSmidt; nieces and nephews, Casey Rivers, Sydney Rivers, Cam Rivers, Grant Rivers, Clark Rivers, Diana (DeSmidt) Taylor, Jessica (Wellen) Harstead, and Dave DeSmidt. Eddie Ray is also survived by Campbell families and Selma Rae "Meme" Henderson and her families.
In addition to his father, Al Rivers; his grandparents, Nick Paulie and Leo Davidson Campbell and Alfred Ray and Clarice Clark Rivers, predeceased him.
Ed earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from South Carolina and Ole Miss respectively and retired from daily operations as an Associate Athletics Director after 33 years in departmental leadership roles as a sports administrator at Ole Miss, North Alabama, and Virginia (UVA). Ed then served in an advisory capacity as Special Assistant to the UVA Athletics Director. For the last 34 years, he has been a faculty member at UVA where he worked on IM-Rec Sports capital projects and served on the Contemplative Sciences Center's Directorate as a link between administration and the Academy. Ed helped build collaborative relationships across Grounds to support the Center's facility development efforts and expanding program offerings in mind/body academic and enrichment initiatives. A former intercollegiate head coach of cross country and competitive distance runner, Ed's interest in flow state enhancements as it relates to performance, behavior and well-being supports contemplative studies and practices that can lead to positive outcomes ranging from one's athletic/wellness endeavors to applied techniques that can improve organizational leadership and personnel development in the workplace.
Eddie was an active member of the Charlottesville Track Club for many years, as he was a formidable competitor and a beloved friend to his racing peers.
Chris and Nancy want to thank Ed's good friends, Carla Williams, David Germano, Colette Sheehy and Glen Good, Lawson and Sean Jenkins, Jerry and Leonard Sandridge, Betsey and John Casteen, Terry Sullivan and Doug Laycock, Craig Littlepage, Erica Perkins, Dave Cheplak, Pete Hanson and all former and current UVA IM-Rec Sports staff.
Special thanks to Dr. Syed, Dr. Purow, and all of their staffs at the University of Virginia Medical Center and the Emily Couric Cancer Center for the love and care during Ed's long, valiant fight against brain cancer.
A private family memorial service will be held in Chesterfield, South Carolina. Ed will rest in peace at the UVA Columbarium. Chris and Nancy hope to honor Dad when it is safe to gather at UVA.
Contributions may be made to the Focused Ultrasound Foundation, 1230 Cedars Court, Suite 206, Charlottesville, VA 22903, or the Chesterfield Baptist Church, 207 E Main St., Chesterfield, SC 29709.
Finally, if you wish to honor Ed "Eddie Ray", thank God for your many blessings He has given you and reach out to someone with a smile and helping hand, especially someone in need.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.teaguefuneralservice.com
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 1, 2020.