Kenneth E. Gray, aide to senators and congress, a self-described liberal congressional bureaucrat during the 1960's and '70's, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Charlottesville, at the Hospice of the Piedmont of old age complications.



Gray notably worked for Democratic U.S. Senators Paul H. Douglas, Hubert H. Humphrey, Joseph D. Tydings and Adlai E. Stevenson III. He also headed offices which worked with Congress. His surviving well known spouse, Pat Gray, also had a Capitol Hill career, working with some of the same Members.



Mr. Gray was born in Saginaw, Michigan in 1931, the fourth child and first of his family to be born in a hospital. His family was impoverished in the early years of the Great Depression and later lived in a suburb of Detroit where his father worked as a mechanical draftsman until the end of the war. His parents then, with Ken, moved to a marginal farm near Ithaca, New York. Ken wrote that his father equally feared a replay of the depression and the influx of African Americans to Detroit.



Gray left home after the 11th grade to work his way through high school and then Western Michigan College in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The Korean War still active in June, 1953, as earlier agreed with his draft board he volunteered for the draft a few days after graduation from WMC and served in the U.S. Army until June, 1955. A cease-fire in the War resulted in his not being sent to the war zone.



After some travel and assisting in a congressional race, Gray entered the graduate school at the University of Chicago, helped by a fellowship and the G.I. Bill. For most of his time between 1956 and 196l, he pursued a PhD in political science, but did not finish.



In 1958, he served as an intern on the Washington staff of Senator Paul H. Douglas (D-Ill.) while also working on his dissertation. In February 1961, Mr. Douglas asked him to join his Senate staff as legislative assistant. Senators in those years, even those from the largest states, had only one LA on their personal staff, so Gray had the experience of assisting on many of the great civil rights and anti-poverty issues of that time. He also assisted the Senator's long and difficult fight to save the Indiana Dunes in a national park. During the 1964 presidential election campaign, Gray volunteered as part of the traveling staff for the Democratic vice-presidential nominee, Senator Hubert H. Humphrey.



In 1967, Gray served as legislative assistant to Vice-President Humphrey, and at the end of the year left to be administrative assistant (chief of staff) for Senator Joseph D. Tydings (D-MD). When Vice-President Humphrey was reelected to the Senate in November, 1970, Gray became his chief of staff for the next three years.



At the end of 1973, Gray was appointed chief of the Government Division in the Congressional Research Service of the Library of Congress. When the Senate, in early 1976, created a bipartisan Select Committee to Study the Senate Committee System, Gray was recruited to be its Staff Director and Counsel in which position he served through Senate adoption of the Committee's reorganization report in March, 1977. Senator Adlai E. Stevenson III (D-Ill.) was the Committee's leading co-chairman. Following a brief return to the CRS, Gray was appointed Washington Representative for the Tennessee Valley Authority (responsible mainly for the federal agency's congressional relations), where he served from January , 1979, until his retirement in late 1988.



In later years, with Patricia Neal Gray, his wife of 50 plus years, he lived in four locations, their remote log house adjacent to a wilderness section of Shenandoah National Park on Old Rag Mountain near Etlan, Va., the Neal family 1890s Miner's cabin in Crystal, Colorado, high in the Elk Range, Charlottesville, Va., and Naples, Florida. He is survived by Mrs. Gray; two sons, Jefferson M. Gray of Washington, D.C., and Douglas Humphrey Gray of Richmond, Virginia; and two granddaughters, Madison and Abigail.



