Ida Belle Lyles
December 11, 1929 - October 29, 2020
Ida Belle Lyles, 90, of Culpeper, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at HOSPICE OF THE PIEDMONT - CENTER OF ACUTE HOSPICE CARE in Charlottesville, Va. She was born December 11, 1929, in West Virginia to the late Charlie and Lola Marcum.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, with the Rev. Kimberly Webb officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to COVID mandates, masks are required to enter the building.
Interment will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery, Old Section, 305 US Ave, Culpeper, VA 22701.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask donations to be made in Ida's name to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2
.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 3, 2020.