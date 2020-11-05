Menu
Submit an Obituary
Matthew Randolph Davis
1932 - 2020
Matthew Randolph Davis

Matthew Randolph Davis, 88, of Barboursville, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his residence.

Born on July 25, 1932, in Charlottesville, he was the son of the late Thomas Anderson Davis and Zaddie Winkey Davis. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Smith Davis; a son, Gregory Davis and daughter-in-law, Pearl; two brothers, and four sisters.

Mr. Davis retired from Sperry Marine and he served as a deacon and trustee of Blue Run Baptist Church.

He is survived by three sons, Matthew "Rick" Davis and wife, Darlene, Keith Davis, and Stanley Davis and wife, Sharon; a sister, Doris Lee Brock; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Marques, Olacynth, Sarajanee, Cadessa, Matthew Quinn, Stanley II, and Sydney, seven great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville with interment at the Davis Family Cemetery.

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 5, 2020.
He was a wonderful man. God be with his family and friends.
Bettie Counts
November 3, 2020