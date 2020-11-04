Alice Hutchinson Trainum
April 15, 1934 - October 31, 2020
Alice Hutchinson Trainum of Charlottesville, Va., died peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 31 in the year of our Lord 2020.
She was born at her parent's home in Albemarle County, on April 15, 1934. Alice enjoyed taking care of her family, two daughters, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Piker and Alice enjoyed opening their home to entertain friends and family with a smile and a laugh. Alice never met a stranger and loved to give and to receive hugs. She loved animals including the family's pets and had a special place in her heart for Peanut. Alice worked at Woolworth's lunch counter and at Leggett's Bargain Center. Her primary calling was that of a housewife, mother, and a Mamaw.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Winfred and Mattie Hutchinson; her husband, Robert "Piker" Trainum; her siblings, Woodrow Hutchinson, Florence Clements, and Joyce Kirby; and her dear friends, Fred and Peggy Wagoner.
She is survived by her two daughters, Yvonne "Onie" Park of Palmyra, Va., and Robin Trainum-Grubbs and her spouse, Aaron Grubbs of Mouth of Wilson, Va.; her four grandchildren, Grover Morris of Chesterfield, Va., Ashleigh Morris of Palmyra, Ian Kyle Trainum and spouse, Ashley, of Albemarle County, Va., and Orion Haden and spouse, Jessyca, of Palmyra. She loved and is survived by her five great-grandchildren, Jackson Haden, Colton Morris, Nolan Haden, Ripley Haden, and Abigail Trainum. Alice is survived by siblings, Daisy Wright and Vernell Diser.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont, with special gratitude to her caregiver Robyn and Nurse Practitioner Alison Baumann, and JABA in particular Danielle and Lois. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the Hospice of the Piedmont at hopva.org
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Hill and Wood of Charlottesville with the family night on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. and funeral services on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family night and the Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church in Keswick, Va.
