Gayle Rorrer Robertson



Gayle Rorrer Robertson, 74, passed away at her home in Blacksburg, Virginia on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was surrounded by family and the music that she loved at her time of death.



Born in Martinsville, Virginia, Gayle lived in Charlottesville most of her life. She is a graduate of Lane High School, PVCC, and UVA School of Nursing. She worked at Martha Jefferson and UVA hospitals as an RN and retired from UVA Medical Center in 2012. She was recipient of UVA Hospital's first Nurse of Distinction (NOD) award. She was a lifelong member of the University Baptist Church.



Gayle adored and raised two children, her son, Nelson Leavell Garnett Jr. and daughter, Phyllis Lynn Garnett. She loved being a grandmother to Aran Garnett-Deakin and Nelson Garnett-Deakin. She appreciated her flower garden and was an avid music lover. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. She instilled a deep love of music in the many members of her family.



Gayle was predeceased by her mother, Louise Rorrer Desmond; father, Harry McCoy Robertson; and son, Nelson. She is survived by her daughter and husband, Phyllis and Doug Garnett-Deakin of Blacksburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Aran Garnett-Deakin and Nelson Garnett-Deakin; sisters, Sharon Chickering and husband, Bill, of Blacksburg, Virginia, and Phyllis Hall of Soroti, Uganda; life companion, Lynn Juliano of Nellysford, Virginia; nephews and spouses, J.A. and Tracy Hall, Robert and Julie Hall, and Phillip and Rachel Hall; and great nieces and nephews, Kara, Lydia, Andy, Gabriel, Ezekiel, Silas, Brynne, Brook, Levi, and Mason.



A private graveside burial will be held in Charlottesville for family and friends on Friday November 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at 2906 Green Meadows Lane, Charlottesville, Virginia.



The family requests any donations in her memory be directed to local merchants or charities to help those in need during the pandemic.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 4, 2020.