Peter Heffernan
September 24, 1940 - November 2, 2020
Peter Joseph Heffernan, 80, of Palmyra, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home.
He was born on September 24, 1940, in Bronx, New York, a son of the late Raymond Sr. and Dorothy Heffernan of New York; and preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Barnum of Florida
Peter was a loving and devoted husband to his late wife, Margaret, father to his children and stepchildren, and grandfather to his numerous grandchildren. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra where he was active in the Knights of Columbus, rising to the level of Fourth Degree Knight. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was an avid bowler and spent over 20 years teaching the sport through Piedmont Virginia Community College in Charlottesville. In addition to bowling, Peter could be found working on numerous home projects, running his small business M&P Home Repair as well as taking Lucky on walks throughout the day.
Survivors include his brother, Raymond "Buddy" Heffernan of Florida; his sons, Frank Heffernan (wife Maureen) of Pennsylvania and Peter Heffernan Jr. (wife Donna) of Florida; his daughter, Annrose Virelles (husband Steve) of Florida; his stepdaughter, Annie Floyd (husband Chuck) of Louisa; stepsons, Joey (wife Brenda) of Haymarket and Michael McGinley of Louisa; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his beloved dog Lucky; and a number of other extended family members and friends.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra by Father David Ssentamu.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. www.hopva.org
www.thackerbrothers.com
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 4, 2020.