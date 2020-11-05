Vincent David Hughes



December 26, 1930 - October 22, 2020



Vincent D. Hughes, 89, departed his life on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. The eldest born to the parents of Vincent and Lucille Hughes on December 26, 1930, in Charlottesville, Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Lucille; two brothers, John and George Hughes; and sisters, Dorothy Allen and Norma Hughes.



Know by all as Junior or Jack he accepted Christ at an early age, he was baptized a member of Union Run Baptist Church, Keswick, Va.



He was a graduate of Albemarle Training High School and joined the U.S. Air Force and served twenty years. He re-enlisted and served six more years before officially retiring with the rank of Senior Master Sargent. He became Exhibit Curator at the state Museum in Olympia, Wash. Before finally retiring. He was noted for genealogy research and contributed information to many families. He was a member and attended New Life Baptist Church, Lacy, Wash.



He was thankful for God's blessings and in return willing to help others. When visiting home, he visited all he knew. When calling home amazing the people he inquired about he never forgot anyone.



He was a sports fan and had a passion for baseball in which he played as a teenager, dutifully he attended baseball games at T. Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., watching his favorite team the Seattle Mariners.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lenora Hughes; and daughters, Karen Witt of Washington State, Pamela Meitz (David) of Huntingtin Station, N.Y., and Glynis Hughes of Olympia, Wash. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Green of Charlottesville, Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Agnes Hughes of Keswick, Va., and Glenneth Hughes of Colorado Spgs., Colo. He was the grandfather of seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He leaves to mourn his loss one aunt, Evelyn Hughes of Charlottesville, Va., nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



A memorial service to be held later.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 5, 2020.