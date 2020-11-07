Menu
Ramona Dianne Wilber
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Ramona Dianne Wilber

March 15, 1951 - November 3, 2020

After a brief struggle with cancer, Ramona passed peacefully into the next life at Hospice of the Piedmont.

She is survived by her sister-in-law, Georgia Wilber; her two nieces, Lyndsey Wilber and Melissa Oakley; and her two beloved cats, who are in need of a home.

Ramona will be terribly missed by her colleagues at Commonwise Home Care, where she worked night shifts faithfully until just a few weeks ago. She dedicated her skills and time, caring deeply for her clients. While keeping her suffering to herself, she continued to bring cheer and comfort to her care team members plus other older adults in the Charlottesville community. Only when she couldn't physically continue, did she resign her responsibilities. In Ramona's honor, the company is creating an annual award to go to its caregivers who exemplify this spirit of service and compassion. Ramona was not motivated by recognition; she was driven to serve and care for others. Without people like her, the world would be a harder place. She now rests in peace. For inquires about the cats, please call Commonwise @ 434-202-8565.

Cremation Society of Virginia

305 Rivanna Plaza Drive, Suite 102,

Charlottesville VA 22901
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
