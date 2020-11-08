Menu
David Jerome McCarthy Jr.
David Jerome McCarthy Jr., 85, a resident of Charlottesville, Va., died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after an extended illness. He had a long and highly respected career as a Law Professor as well as eight years as Dean and Executive Vice President for Law Center Affairs at Georgetown University.

He was predeceased by his brother, Gerald; his daughters, Emilie and Katherine; his granddaughter, Madeline; and his son-in-law, Rickey Ward.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary McCarthy; his daughters, Mary Ward and Carolyn McCarthy; his sons-in-law, Matthew Richey and Randy Pack; four grandchildren, and a great-grandson.

Due to the pandemic, there will be a private, family service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.TeagueFuneralHome.com. Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to the following organizations, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937, or Charlottesville Free Clinic, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Suite 200, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Teague Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes: 16,17.
D T
November 5, 2020