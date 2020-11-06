Mary Addington Main
August 6, 1924 - November 3, 2020
Mary Addington Main departed this life peacefully on November 3, 2020, with her children at her side. Mary was born on August 6, 1924, in Coeburn, Wise County, Virginia, one of nine children of Adolphus and Ila Addington, all of whom, with the exception of younger brother, Jack Addington of Dallas, Texas, have passed away. Mary was predeceased by her husband and high school sweetheart, Ralph E. Main Sr., to whom she was happily married for almost 50 years, and a daughter-in-law, Mary Armentrout Main.
She is survived by her son, Ralph E. Main Jr. of Charlottesville, Virginia and wife, Georgina King; her daughter, Jan M. Thomas of Charlottesville, Virginia and husband, Joe Thomas; three grandchildren, Jordan E. Main of Worthington, Ohio and husband, Steve Matthews, Carrie L. Main of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Whitney L. Main of Richmond, Virginia; two great-grandchildren, Naomi Matthews and Alec Matthews; and two very special nieces, Jennifer Johnson and Libby Chitwood.
Mary's father died when she was seven years old, and she and her brothers and sisters were raised by her mother, her grandparents, and her aunts and uncles. That circle remains unbroken. She graduated from Coeburn High School and from Concord College in Athens, West Virginia. She was a loving wife and mother and supported her husband and children in their many endeavors and rejoiced in their successes. She loved her immediate and extended family, her Country and her God. She was a longtime active member of University Baptist Church in Charlottesville, and delighted in singing (she knew the lyrics of almost every single song in the Baptist Hymnal). Mary was a huge fan of UVA football from the time she and Ralph Sr. moved from Wise County to Charlottesville until her passing. Her kindness and graciousness to everyone around her will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family wishes to thank the staffs and caregivers of Rosewood Village in Charlottesville (Greenbrier Drive) and Birch Gardens of Staunton for their loving care and support of Mary during her final years.
The family will conduct a private graveside service for Mary, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to University Baptist Church, 1223 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or to Hospice of the Shenandoah, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.teaguefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.