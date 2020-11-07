Claude Clinton Carroll



Claude Clinton Carroll, age 83, of Franklin County, went to be with our heavenly Father on November 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.



Born in Albemarle County, he was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Earl Carroll, mother, Elsie Odette Peregoy Carroll; brothers, Phillip Earl Carroll Jr. and David Lee Carroll; and stepdaughters, Cynthia Ann Millway and Brenda Sue Millway.



He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Virginia May Summers Carroll; daughters, Donna Furr and husband, Allan, and Diane Eades and husband, Kirk; son, Dale Carroll and his wife, Dana; stepson, Rick Millway; stepdaughter, Angela Breaud and her husband, Paul; and sister-in-law, Margaret Carroll. Very dear to his heart were Larry and Glenna Moore and Danny and Leah Christoff, and so many other family members and friends.



He moved to Franklin County in 1984, and quickly made a name for himself as a master carpenter and eventually became self-employed. He always had a strong work ethic, a wealth of integrity and never walked away with an unsatisfied customer. He would not hesitate to help anyone in need and often volunteered his skills to help churches, the elderly and his family. He never retired because he loved what he did.



Claude had a wonderful sense of humor and was always full of optimism. Anyone who met him immediately felt welcomed and accepted in their presence. Claude had a lot of little catch phrases and we can imagine he is looking down telling everyone he loves them and to "Have a million-dollar day". We love you too Claude.



We would like to extend our appreciation to Alan, Nate and Reney from the Carilion Clinic Hospice for all their care and guidance through this difficult time.



Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Announcements will be made.



Donations in Claude's honor can be made to the American Legion Post #6, P.O Box 914, Rocky Mount VA 24151.



Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 7, 2020.