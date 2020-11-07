Emily Haynes Keithley
December 8, 1923 - November 4, 2020
One of life's precious souls, Em Keithley, 96, went home to the Lord, on Tuesday, November 4, 2020. She was born on December 8, 1923, in New Orleans, to Warren and Emily Myers.
Em resided in Charlottesville, Va. for 56 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bob Keithley; a son, Ron Keithley and son-in-law, Austin Graham.
She is survived by a son, Tom and his wife, Marianna Keithley, of Ohio; a daughter, Judy Graham of New York; a son, Kevin and his wife, Maureen, of California; and a daughter-in-law, Lynn Keithley of Charlottesville. Em leaves behind 14 grandchildren blessed with her love, Rob, Katie, Kristie, Catherine, Jacob, Justin, Colleen, Rachael, Carmen, Bruce, Austin, Brandon, Kim and Mariah Keithley. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Mackayla, Landon, Lincoln, Kyle, Amelia and Elli, and a host of loved ones.
Em graduated from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing and was a registered nurse at the University of Virginia for 40 years. Em's light and love radiated to all who met her and her zest for life was known by all. Her family meant more to her than anything and she loved to travel. She had an uncanny ability to recall times, dates and places right up to her death.
Family and friends are welcome to honor her from 7 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Teague Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Contributions to your favorite charity
in her name are greatly appreciated, in lieu of flowers.
.
.
Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.