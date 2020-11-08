Betty Hilson
November 5, 2020
Betty Hilson, of Charlottesville, passed away on November 5, 2020.
She was formerly a resident of Harrisonburg, Va., and previous to that Alexandria, Va. Betty was born in Washington, D.C., and was married to the late Conrad Hilson for 60 years.
Betty began her career with the FBI as a Fingerprint Technician, she was promoted to a position that she loved as an Investigator. She worked during the tenure of J. Edgar Hoover. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Harrisonburg for many years.
Betty is survived by her son, John and his wife, "Jan"; daughter, JoAnne and her husband, "Bill"; two grandchildren, Kimberly and her husband, Daniel, and John and his wife, Lisa; four great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Mardie and her husband, John.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Incarnation Catholic Church, Charlottesville at 12:15 p.m., on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. The funeral mass will be officiated by Monsignor Timothy Keeney.
Burial will immediately follow at East Lawn Memorial Park, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. The committal will be officiated by Father Kyle O'Connor, of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church of Harrisonburg, Va.
