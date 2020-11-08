DL BonnerDL Bonner, 91, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and Marine Corps veteran passed peacefully with his wife by his side on October 30, 2020. DL is survived by his wife of 69 years, Camelia Louise; his sons, Gary (Pamela) Bonner, Mark (Linda) Bonner, Kirk (Kirstin) Bonner, and Darren (Michele) Bonner; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.DL served in the Marine Corps for just over 7 years during the Korean War and was honorably discharged as one of the Chosen Few. He finished his career as a civilian for the Marine Corps as the director of installations and logistics at Marine Headquarters. He was an active Mason, home lodge Killeen Texas, with a 50-year pin, and an early member of the Maryland Virginia Sports Club. DL and Camelia retired to "the Farm" in Fluvanna County, where they both volunteered with the Scottsville Rescue Squad.Those who knew DL will always keep his resounding voice, strong handshakes and tight hugs close to their heart.A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Scottsville Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home.Due to COVID-19, all service attendants will be required to wear facial masks and observe social distancing.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local VFW or Shriners Hospital of your choice.