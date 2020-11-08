Jean Bramham Read



Jean Bramham Read died on November 4, 2020, after a brief battle with Covid 19. Jean was the daughter of Gladys Yancey Bramham Bracey Hodges and Horace Bramham. She was born in Richmond, Va., on September 17, 1926. She grew up in South Hill, Va., with her mother and surrogate father, Dr. Lucius H. Bracey. Jean was married to Lewis W. Read, from whom she was later divorced. They had a son, Lucius Gregory Read. She is survived by her half-brother, Lucius H. Bracey Jr. and his wife, Pam, and their children, Keturah Bracey and Dan Bracey.



Jean was a graduate of Mary Washington College and lived most of her life in Danville, Va. She was the curator of the National Tobacco-Textile Museum and a member of the Dorothea Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Jean was a loving mother to her son Greg, who died in 2016.



Jean spent the last four years of her life in Charlottesville. The family thanks the exceptionally supportive and caring staff for the care given to Jean and her family at Rosewood Village Assisted Living Greenbrier and by Hospice of the Piedmont.



If you wish, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville VA 22911,www.hopva.org. Due to Covid 19 there will be no visitation, or graveside service until it is safe to do so.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 8, 2020.