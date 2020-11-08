Adelaide "Addie" Noble McLaughlin Ours



Adelaide "Addie" Noble McLaughlin Ours passed away peacefully in her home in Petersburg, W.Va., on Monday, November 2, 2020, at the age of 88.



Born August 27, 1932 in Hamlet, N.C., daughter of the late John Calvin Brown McLaughlin and Fannie Dargan McLaughlin. Mrs. Ours recounted many fond memories spent with her grandparents and many cousins at Briar Hills in Virginia. She grew up in Shepherdstown W.Va. and moved to Keyser in 1945. She graduated Keyser High School in 1950, Potomac State College in 1952, and after one year at Mary Baldwin College, graduated West Virginia University, cum laude in 1954, Phi Beta Kappa.



Her freshman year in college, Mrs. Ours met fellow student George Ralph Ours Jr. who on July 10, 1953, would become her beloved and devoted husband for 65 years. They were married by Addie's father a minister at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville. After graduation, the couple spent two years in Baltimore, Md. where Mr. Ours served in the United States Army Intelligence at Fort Holabird. They returned to Petersburg in 1956.



On May 1, 2009, Mrs. Ours was belatedly "knighted" as a West Virginia Golden Horseshoe recipient 63 years after winning the West Virginia History contest in 1946. At that time gasoline was in such short supply following World War II that neither Mrs. Ours nor her fellow KMS Golden Horseshoe Winners were able to travel to the state capital for the ceremony which included a ritual tap on the shoulder with a sword.



Mrs. Ours served as a community volunteer in Petersburg for 30 years. She was a member of the Grove Street United Methodist Church serving as Sunday School Teacher and Chairman on the Board of Trustees. She served as Grant County Chairman and Volunteer Coordinator of the Grant County Interfaith Food Pantry, Grant County Chairman and Volunteer Coordinator of American Red Cross, Co-Chairman and Volunteer Coordinator of Grant Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Secretary of American Field Service, and Chairman and Volunteer Coordinator of the Grant County Library Book Committee.



Addie was a charter member and a 30-year participant of the Grant County Arts Council serving as President and later Historian. In 2000, Addie was appointed by Governor Cecil Underwood to the first of three three year terms she served as a member of the West Virginia Commission on the Arts



Both Mr. and Mrs. Ours shared an interest in the art and contributed to various community improvement projects. In 2007, they became major fund-raisers for the Landes Art Center in Petersburg, and encouraged others to donate by their matching gift pledge. Years earlier the WVA Governor's office presented the couple with a Distinguished West Virginian Award in recognition of their donation of land for the Petersburg Grove Street Extension.



Lifelong dreams were realized with travels to Africa, China, Japan, Europe, Mexico, Russia, and across the United States. The couple loved spending time with their cherished circle of good friends. Mrs. Ours was a devoted mother and enthusiastically embraced the interests of her children—in music, photography, and the arts.



She is survived by her sister, Margaret McLaughlin Grove; daughter, Mary Noble Ours; son, G. Ralph Ours III and wife, Shelley Clucas Ours; daughter, Sally Ours Kern and husband, Stephen Kern, all of the DC area; grandchildren, Madeleine Ours, Grayson Ours, Garret and Larkin Kern; nephews, John Ours, Peter McLaughlin, David McLaughlin and John Grove; and nieces, Jane Ours Bensenhaver, Judy Ours Cooper and Mary Moore Grove.



In addition to her husband, who passed away on October 26, 2018, Mrs. Ours was preceded in death by her brother, William McLaughlin; sisters-in-law, Joann Ours and Nancy McLaughlin; brothers-in-law, James Grove and Jack Ours; nephew, Jeff Ours; and niece, Jenny Ours Harney.



A private burial will be held for the family at The Lahmansville Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Grant County Library Book Fund or the Landes Arts Center Endowment Fund, c/o Rosanne Glover, Treasurer, P.O. Box 668, Petersburg, WVA 26847.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 8, 2020.