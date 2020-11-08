Donnie J. Murray Sr.
November 4, 2020 - June 11,1950
Donnie J. Murray Sr., age 70, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, the fourth of November, 2020. He was born on the eleventh of June, 1950 to the late Junior and Aldie Murray in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Denny and a great-grandson, Kohen.
Donnie worked as a mechanic for Russell Mooney and Bill Edwards Oldsmobile, and later retired from Brown Honda in Charlottesville. He was a Deacon at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Barboursville, Virginia.
Donnie was married to Carol Murray, the love of his life, for 51 years. He enjoyed traveling, Nascar racing and spending time with his ever growing family.
Besides his beloved wife, Donnie is survived by their four children, Diane Murray, of Troy, Kimberly Ofrias and her husband, Philip, of Crozet, Donnie Murray II and his wife, Angela, of Crozet, and Michelle Ragland and her husband, Warren, of Troy. He also left behind six grandchildren, Katlin Dodgion, Brendan Murray, Jacob Murray, Kayla Ragland, Philip Ofrias IV, and Isabella Murray; along with three great-grandchildren; and his beloved chihuahua, Mary Sue. Other survivors include his sisters, Joyce Summers and her husband, Wade, of Lebanon, Doris Summers, of Charlottesville; and a brother, Allen Trent and his wife, Robin, of Ruckersville.
Donnie left this world with a new great-grandbaby on the way.
The family will receive guests at a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donnie's name to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 8, 2020.