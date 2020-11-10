Nancy (Conway) Smith



June 7, 1932 - November 6, 2020



Nancy Conway Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 6, 2020.



She was born and raised in Hampton, Va., and attended The University of Virginia's Nursing School which she loved, making friendships that she nourished throughout her life. While working at UVA's Medical Center, after being graduated from UVA's Nursing School in 1953, she met her husband of 62 years William Kyle Smith, they married in 1959 and had two children. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her love of literature was complimented by her keen interest in the arts which blossomed while living in Philadelphia. This passion culminated in an Art History degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1981. She was a respected docent at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and a guide at historical houses in Richmond. And her love of learning led her to establish a scholarship at UVA's Nursing School, to which she remained a committed and proud alumna.



Her fierce intelligence came from a long line of matriarch's including Eleanor "Nellie" Rose Conway, the mother of James Madison. She was a vibrant and faithful caretaker, correspondent, and friend. Her love of life remained steadfast and absolutely undiminished.



She is survived by her husband, William Kyle Smith; her children, Dana Littlepage Smith (Nigel Bagnell), and Christopher Porter Smith (Aimee); three grandchildren, Porter Nelson Smith (Ashley), Shelby Lee Dziwulski (Ben), and Peyton Kyle Smith; and a great-grandson, Steele Emory Smith.



Hill & Wood Funeral Service



201 North 1st Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 10, 2020.