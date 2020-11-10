Susan Elaine Fitzgerald RobertsJune 28, 1947 - November 7, 2020Susan Elaine Fitzgerald Roberts, 73, of Roseland, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 7, 2020.She was born on June 28, 1947, the daughter of the late Robert Shelby Fitzgerald and Mabel Temperance McGann Fitzgerald.Susan is survived by her husband, Guy "Bill Roberts; her two daughters, Sandra Harris and husband, Gary and Carol Staton and husband, Mike; two stepchildren, Kyle Roberts and Tina Wise; her four grandchildren, Ryan Staton, Ashley Staton, Sarah Harris, and Alyssa Harris; and two step-grandchildren, Sarah Wise and Leah Wise.She was a member of Beech Grove Christian Church. She was a retired postmaster and self-employed dump truck driver.Susan also had many passions which included farming, painting, pottery, gardening, cooking and shopping. She loved her chickens, cows, dogs and cats, but most of all her family. In 2017 at the age of 70, she received her Bachelor's Degree from Liberty University which was one of her proudest achievements.A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 12 , 2020, at Beech Grove Cemetery with Pastor Mike Auen officiating.The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Well/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va.We will observe all Covid-19 precautions and face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).