Octavia Shawnta Holliday
1987 - 2020
Octavia Shawnta Holliday

August 25, 1987 - October 31, 2020

Octavia Shawnta Holliday, age 33, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on October 31, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, Va., she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charlie Woodfolk; her grandparents, James and Hattie Holliday; and aunt, Delphine Waller.

She is survived by her loving children, Tyteanna, Jakia, and Xavier Vest; her father, Lester Holliday; her mother, Priscilla Holliday; her sister, Kierra Holliday; her brother, Travis Johnson; her grandmother, Mildred Woodfolk; aunt, Christine Waller; and two very special friends, Erica Morgan and Shontae Hopper.

A funeral will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 12 p.m. at Covenant Church, 1025 E. Rio Rd., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
So sorry for your lost. Praying for the children family and friends very sweet young lady
Lynn Starkes
November 9, 2020