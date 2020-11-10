Octavia Shawnta Holliday



August 25, 1987 - October 31, 2020



Octavia Shawnta Holliday, age 33, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away on October 31, 2020. Born in Charlottesville, Va., she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Charlie Woodfolk; her grandparents, James and Hattie Holliday; and aunt, Delphine Waller.



She is survived by her loving children, Tyteanna, Jakia, and Xavier Vest; her father, Lester Holliday; her mother, Priscilla Holliday; her sister, Kierra Holliday; her brother, Travis Johnson; her grandmother, Mildred Woodfolk; aunt, Christine Waller; and two very special friends, Erica Morgan and Shontae Hopper.



A funeral will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, 12 p.m. at Covenant Church, 1025 E. Rio Rd., Charlottesville, Va.



Published by Daily Progress from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.