Joyce "Chunk" M. Breeden
Joyce "Chunk" M. Breeden passed away on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, at her home. Her daughter, Kim, was by her side. Covid-19 was not a factor in her death.
Mrs. Breeden is survived by her only child, Kimberly Dawn Breeden Pavao; sister, Carol A. Mills; niece, K. Denise Mills; nephews, Robert A. Bishop, Darryl C. Garrison, Christopher L. Garrison; her best friend, Deborah A. Hoffman; and all her "adopted children".
She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Frances H. Sprouse; her sister, Glinda M. Garrison and brother-in-law, Lynn M. Garrison.
Joyce was the Diploma Coordinator at UVA for 22 years. She retired in 2004 after 35 years of Service with the State of Virginia. While employed at UVA, Joyce championed Employee Rights for all State Employees. Seeking more options and resolutions to grievance boards and employee benefits, Joyce joined the Republican Party and "politicked" for Former Governor George Allen and Former Senator Peter Way. Joyce used her gift of gab, worked the phones relentlessly and both Candidates won Election. She was recognized for her work in 1994 with an Appointment from Former Governor Allen to the State Heath Benefits Advisory Council accompanied by a Feature Article in The Daily Progress.
Joyce served the Community, Family and Friends by opening her home to those in need, organizing High School Reunions, volunteering at the Gordonsville Fire House, FOP Charity Events and politicking. She opened her home to all of Kim's friends. They became her adopted children.
In honoring her wishes, a Christmas Celebration will take place Saturday, December 5, 2020, in the Jefferson Ballroom of the Omni Hotel Charlottesville from 6 to 10 p.m. ALL are welcome. Come, Eat, Drink and Be Merry. RSVP - [email protected]
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 12, 2020.