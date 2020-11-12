James "Jimmy" Riggs Jr.
July 19, 1951 - November 10, 2020
James "Jimmy" Louis Riggs Jr., 69, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020
He was born July 19, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late James Louis Riggs and Hazel Morris Riggs.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Ariana Gainey; and sister, Lilly "Bonnie" Powell.
Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Anna Herring and her husband, Keith; son, James "Tony" Riggs and his wife, Denise; grandchildren, Dylan Gainey, Elizabeth Riggs, Madeline Riggs, Megan Riggs; great-grandchildren, Lacey Roberts and Gunner Morris; sister, Robin Morris; brothers, Lloyd Ray Riggs and his wife, Deborah and Larry Riggs and his wife, Joann; stepfather, John Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jimmy enjoyed fishing, UVA sports, NASCAR and hunting.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22935.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 12, 2020.