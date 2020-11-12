Menu
James Louis "Jimmy" Riggs Jr.
1951 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1951
DIED
November 10, 2020
James "Jimmy" Riggs Jr.

July 19, 1951 - November 10, 2020

James "Jimmy" Louis Riggs Jr., 69, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

He was born July 19, 1951 in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late James Louis Riggs and Hazel Morris Riggs.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kayla Ariana Gainey; and sister, Lilly "Bonnie" Powell.

Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Anna Herring and her husband, Keith; son, James "Tony" Riggs and his wife, Denise; grandchildren, Dylan Gainey, Elizabeth Riggs, Madeline Riggs, Megan Riggs; great-grandchildren, Lacey Roberts and Gunner Morris; sister, Robin Morris; brothers, Lloyd Ray Riggs and his wife, Deborah and Larry Riggs and his wife, Joann; stepfather, John Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing, UVA sports, NASCAR and hunting.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22935.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, Virginia 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Nov
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Ricky Loving
November 12, 2020