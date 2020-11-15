Joyce L. Woodson
Joyce L. Woodson, age 75, of Charlottesville, gained her angel wings on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Joyce was born December 5, 1944 in Charlottesville to the late James E. Lamb Sr. and the late Louise Johnson Lamb. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Park Street.
After high school, Joyce attended Tom Watson's Beauty School. She worked for several local salons over the years. Joyce also was a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. She enjoyed making people feel pretty. Her most important role in her life was caring for others. She spent years taking care of family and friends, no matter what the need. She had the biggest, kindest heart.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Angela Woodson of Crozet; loving companion, William Daniels of Charlottesville and their loving dog, "Manny"; special cousins, Keena Payne Katzenbach, of Raleigh, N.C. and Mackenzie Payne Brown of Kinston, N.C.; all her special Woodson family, and all the great friends she made while living on Holmes Avenue.
Along with her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her brother, James "Jimmy" Lamb; her husband, Thomas "Fred" Woodson Jr.; her son, Thomas "Tom" Woodson III; and dear cousins, Kenneth F. Payne and his wife, Linda W. Payne of Roanoke.
To honor Joyce's final wishes there will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Park Street, Charlottesville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Joyce's name to the Charlottesville/Albemarle SPCA at caspca.org/donate
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 15, 2020.