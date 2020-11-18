Kathlean "Kitty" Louise Goodridge



Kathlean "Kitty" Louise Goodridge, 94, of Charlottesville, Va., passed on June 22, 2020.



Born on October 26, 1925, in Charlottesville, Va., she was the daughter of Frank Noah Cubbage and Ann Haden Brooks, who predeceased her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Stanley Goodridge Jr. of Charlottesville, Va.; her brothers, Frank Cubbage Jr., Victor Cubbage, Franklin Delano "Deedy" Cubbage, and Lindbergh "Lindy" L. Cubbage; and her sister, Virginia C. Taylor, all of Charlottesville, Va.



Kitty is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Gaylord of Charlottesville Va.; her nephew, David Alan Gaylord Jr. of Richmond, Va., and a number of nieces and nephews.



Kitty enjoyed spending time with her family and her kitties Puff and Blizzard.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 18, 2020.