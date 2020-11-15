Barry Leo Douglas Sr.April 11, 1960 - November 7, 2020Barry Leo Douglas Sr., 60, of Palmyra, formerly of Nelson County, departed this life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at his residence. Born April 11, 1960, he was a son of Winfield Douglas and Alice Fay Essex-Douglas.In addition to his parents, he leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Alice B. Douglas; two children, Latoya Henson (Gary) and Minister Barry Douglas Jr. (Shamika); Angela Perry, the mother of his children; three grandchildren, TaNya Henson, TaLasia Henson, and Gary Henson Jr., and his brother, Larry Douglas. He also leaves to mourn his stepchildren, Keshia Kelley, Ricky Kelley and Shannon Bowles; his stepgrandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, and other loving relatives and friends.Barry confessed with his mouth and believed in his heart that he was saved and believed in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He had spent his career in food service over the course of many years, either as Supervisor or simply known as, "Boss". Most recently, he was the Executive Chef at Branchlands Independent Living until retirement. He also owned his own catering business, Heavy Dees Catering Service. Barry always greeted you with a smile and he had such a warm welcoming spirit that would help anyone. He was known in school as being a "gentle giant", whom his classmates affectionately named, Hondo. He excelled in sports, and became a legend in basketball, and track and field, winning several championships and trophies. Barry loved his family and loved him some Dallas Cowboys-- as he would say, "#DC4L" (Dallas Cowboys for life). Barry also was a huge fan of wrestling, watching faithfully every Monday and Friday night.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Officiant Pastor Shawn Wright, and Eulogist Bishop George Gohanna with burial to follow in the Carter Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Out of respect for the family, we ask that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing, if attending the serviceAll Flowers can be Sent to Byrum-Parr Funeral Home and condolences and acts of kindness can be sent to 5156 Patrick Henry Highway, Nelson VA 22967. There will be no repast due to the COVID-19 19 Pandemic.Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc.7661 Patrick Henry Hwy. Roseland, VA 22967