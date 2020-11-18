Nancy Lynn EatonMay 15, 1945 - September 26, 2020Nancy Lynn Eaton, 75, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the Hospice Care Unit at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital at Northridge. Nancy was born on May 15, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, daughter of Martha Sims Watson and Robert McLain Watson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Paul Eaton.Toward the end of her life, Nancy was challenged with chronic illnesses related to diabetes, including loss of vision. She joined the University Baptist Church after moving to Charlottesville and she had a gift and passion for ceramics in spite of her limited vision. Nancy understood that there were many people with more significant health problems. For this reason and with her kind nature, she was eager to help others. She volunteered at the University of Virginia Medical Center to help provide care and comfort for patients who needed treatments after hospital discharge that could not be provided at home. Nancy also shared her knowledge of diabetes with medical students along with her experience living with chronic illness. She did this by participating in the University of Virginia Patient Student Partnership (Phronesis Project), a valuable program in the education of medical students during their four years of training.Nancy is survived by her sister, Deborah W Heymann and brother-in-law, Peter W Heymann, of Charlottesville, Virginia; also by her niece, Laura Rose Heymann of Apex, North Carolina; and special friend Jeanie Nye of Charlottesville. Her last place of residency was Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation. We thank them so much in the care of Nancy the last three years. There are many doctors, nurses, students, and care givers who have provided their time and care to Nancy over the years. We give special thanks to all of them.Nancy was laid to rest with a private burial in Monticello Memory Gardens, Thomas Jefferson Parkway. Contributions in Nancy's memory can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911. University Baptist Church, 1223 W. Main St., Charlottesville, VA 22903, or the UVA Hospitality House, 205 14th St. NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903.