Keith Todd Herring



Keith Todd Herring Sr., 58, of Charlottesville, Virginia, went home to be with the lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Charlottesville on June 5, 1962, to the late Clarence Junior Herring (Doll) and Shirley Head Herring.



He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Herring and grandson, Kailand Michael Rush.



Keith worked for Virginia oil and Summers Market before becoming ill. Keith loved to play softball and for those who knew him he could play the game well. He enjoyed watching football and cheering on UNC.



He is survived by his loving mother, Shirley Head Herring of Ruckersville; three children, Keith Herring Jr. (Leslie) and Joshua Herring (Laura), of Fluvanna and Danielle Herring (Roger), of Charlottesville; the mother of his children, Tammy Mundy; and their six grandchildren, Avery, Kelsea, Rashaun, Jelani, Kaiden and Alana; two brothers, Larry Herring (Phoebe) and Timmy Herring (Sandra); one sister, Sandra Trainum; three nieces, Dana, Shelley and Stephanie; four nephews, David, Derek, Randy and Timmy Jr (Bunkin) and two aunts, Betty Herring and Fay Turner.



A special Thanks to Keith's best friend, Jeff Rosson.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Point, 155 Hansen Rd, Charlottesville.



In Lieu of Flowers, please make donation to The Point building fund.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 19, 2020.