Diane Elizabeth Grooms
May 7, 1954 - November 14, 2020
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Diane Elizabeth Grooms. Diane departed this life on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020, 11:25 a.m. in her home. She was born in Troy, Va., on May 7, 1954, to the late Robert and Nancy Lee Grooms.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her five children, Channel Jones of Scottsville, Va., Tanya Jones and her husband, Richard Jr., of Charlottesville, Va., Tamika Grooms of Keswick, Va., and Brian and Johnathan Grooms, both of Charlottesville, Va.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Evergreen Bible Way Church, 1576 Evergreen Rd., Louisa, Va.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel.
Flowers may be sent to J. F. Bell Funeral Home; cards and condolences can be sent to 1658 Townwood Ct., Charlottesville, VA 22901.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6Th St. NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 20, 2020.