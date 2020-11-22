Bonnie Ford
February 19, 1935 - November 16, 2020
Bonnie Ford, 85, of Charlottesville, Virginia, completed her earthly journey on November 16, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. She was born on February 19, 1935, in Dongola, Illinois, to the late John O. Fisher and Nellie J. Knupp Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joe Ford, grandson, Andy Ford, and brother, Don Fisher.
She had a variety of occupations during her lifetime, including seamstress and an accountant at the University of Virginia Alumni Association until her retirement in 2010.
She enjoyed traveling to many places both nationwide and outside of the United States, particularly to New England with her late husband. Her grandchildren often accompanied her on vacation. She enjoyed participating in UVA's Center for Politics and the Glee Club.
Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Keith and Bruce; her grandchildren, Sarah, Brendan, and Sheila; her sisters, Colleen Corzine and Margaret Peeler of Dongola, Illinois; and her daughters-in-law, Beverly Ford and Sarah Gallagher-Ford.
A graveside service will be held privately on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Andy Ford Award and mailed to UVA Fund, P.O. Box 400314, Charlottesville, VA 22904. Checks should be made out to the "Andy Ford Award" and please write "in memory of Bonnie Ford" in the memo field.
