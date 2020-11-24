Albert Milton "Tree" Tyree
June 23, 1933 - November 12, 2020
Albert Milton "Tree" Tyree entered into his heavenly rest on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born on June 23, 1933, in Stoney Point, Va., to Joshua Lee and Arlean Brown Tryee.
Albert was a 1951 graduate of Albemarle Training School. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Albert worked for the U.S. Postal Service and most recently taught in the Fairfax County school system. Aside from his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Tyree Criss; wife, Margo Coleman Tyree; brother, Rufus Nickolas Tyree; and son, Albert S. "Al" Tyree.
He is survived by brothers, William Tyree (Elaine), and the Rev. James Tyree; daughter, Pamela Griffin (David); grandchildren, Charles, Drew, Lauren and James; a devoted nephew, Philemon Criss, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the J. F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel, 108 6th Street N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Interment will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Brown-Tyree Cemetery. A Day of Remembrance will be held later.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.
108 6th St. NW, Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 24, 2020.