Eloise Mawyer Davis, of Cedar Hill, Earlysville, died on Sunday, November 22, 2020.



She was the wife of the late James T. Davis. They were married 52 years. She was born on October 31, 1921, to Marion E. and Minnie Quick Mawyer of Nelson County. She was preceded in death by her brother, Marion Hugh Mawyer in World War II in France.



Eloise was blessed with special friends that later became her family, Janet, Rick, Shawn and Dave Tevendale, Connie and Chip Lacy, Steve and Merrick Murray, Connie Hallquist, and Charlotte Morris.



Eloise and J.T. were owners of a long established shoe store on the Charlottesville downtown mall, W. J. Keller. After J. T. died, she worked at Gold Violin for 10 years. She served on the board of directors of Downtown Charlottesville Inc. She was a former member of Business and Professional Women's Club and Farmington Country Club.



A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at Teague Funeral Home. The Rev. John Peters will officiate. The interment will be private at Monticello Memorial Gardens.



As a memorial to Eloise, she asked that you contribute to Hospice of the Piedmont or visit a lonely friend with a rose.



Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 27, 2020.