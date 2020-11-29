Menu
Kevin Edgar Sullivan
1972 - 2020
Kevin Edgar Sullivan

November 4, 1972 - November 21, 2020

Kevin Edgar Sullivan, 48, of Troy, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born November 4, 1972 in Charlottesville, Va., he is the son of William Arthur and Garnett Marie Sullivan. Kevin was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Edgar Monroe Sullivan and Minnie Coleman, Edgar Preston Valentine, and uncles, Ulysses, Edward, and Earl Sullivan.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 30 years, Faith, of Troy, Va., his four sons, three grandchildren, two brothers, his maternal grandmother, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Monticello Memory Gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.
Monticello Memory Gardens
