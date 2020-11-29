Menu
Floyd E. Wilkerson
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1938
DIED
November 21, 2020
Floyd E. Wilkerson

June 13, 1938 - November 23, 2020

Floyd Eugene Wilkerson, 82, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

He was born on June 13, 1938, in Charlottesville, Virginia, son of the late Vernon Lee Wilkerson Sr. and Birdie Morrison Wilkerson.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a son, Timmy Critzer; brothers, Rudolph "Rudy" Wilkerson, Robert "Bobby" Wilkerson, and Norman Wilkerson; and sister, Betty Ragland.

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Stephene "Gina" Wilkerson; former wife and friend, Linda Wilkerson Ammons; brother, Vernon L. Wilkerson Jr. (Rose); sisters, Ruby Cronk (John) and Marie Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Jeanette Wilkerson; grandchildren, Tessa Shifflett (Trent) and Shannon Donour (Josh); great-grandchildren, Beckly, Memphis, Kaylie, Emily and Leigha; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Floyd was a man of few words who enjoyed UVA sports, New York Giants football and his cats. He also enjoyed going to the mall to walk and spend time with his friends. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He was employed with The Daily Progress for 30 years as a type setter.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Robert Price officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com.

Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan Funeral Home

12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968

Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - Ruckersville
Sorry to hear of the passing of Floyd!!! Prayers for all the family during this time!!!
Ray & Ellie Shore
November 28, 2020
Marie and Ruby, I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. I prayer for healing and comfort in this difficult time. Patsy Fisher
Patsy Fisher
Friend
November 28, 2020
My wonderful Brother-in-law. Floyd... We will miss you greatly. I knew when the phone rang from Heaven you would answer and say " I am ready ." That was the kind of person you were. Rest in Peace.
Rose Wilkerson
Family
November 27, 2020
I am going to miss you big brother. You one of the best. Love from you sister Ruby.
Ruby Cronk
Sister
November 27, 2020
A brothers love lives on forever. Your memory is a keepsake that I will always cherish .God has you in his arms and I will always have you in my heart. Rest in Peace ,Floyd......... Your brother, Vernon Lee
Vernon Lee,Jr. Wilkerson
Family
November 27, 2020
Tracy Beasley
November 27, 2020
We are so sorry for Floyd’s passing he will truly be missed. May the Lord be with Gina and all the rest of the family.
Fred and Eloise Cronk
November 27, 2020
My heart hurts for u all he was such a good person so glad i had the privilege to know him though all theses years heart of gold and did so many things out of his heart he will be greatly missed love to him and his family
Allison Pace
Family
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Jean wills, Jody and Tina Bryan
Friend
November 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cora Lawson
November 25, 2020
Our deepest condolences for your loss. Floyd was quiet, calm and always had a twinkle in his eyes. He will be missed by many.
Barbara & Bob Graves
Friend
November 25, 2020
Sending you condolences for your loss. Floyd was such a lovely person all the way around. Floyd always had a kind smile along with his sweet disposition. I am thinking of you all during this time.
Stephanie Shiflett
Friend
November 25, 2020