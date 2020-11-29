Floyd E. Wilkerson
June 13, 1938 - November 23, 2020
Floyd Eugene Wilkerson, 82, of Ruckersville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.
He was born on June 13, 1938, in Charlottesville, Virginia, son of the late Vernon Lee Wilkerson Sr. and Birdie Morrison Wilkerson.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by a son, Timmy Critzer; brothers, Rudolph "Rudy" Wilkerson, Robert "Bobby" Wilkerson, and Norman Wilkerson; and sister, Betty Ragland.
Floyd is survived by his daughter, Stephene "Gina" Wilkerson; former wife and friend, Linda Wilkerson Ammons; brother, Vernon L. Wilkerson Jr. (Rose); sisters, Ruby Cronk (John) and Marie Wilkerson; sister-in-law, Jeanette Wilkerson; grandchildren, Tessa Shifflett (Trent) and Shannon Donour (Josh); great-grandchildren, Beckly, Memphis, Kaylie, Emily and Leigha; and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
Floyd was a man of few words who enjoyed UVA sports, New York Giants football and his cats. He also enjoyed going to the mall to walk and spend time with his friends. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was employed with The Daily Progress for 30 years as a type setter.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville, VA 22968, with Robert Price officiating. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing are required. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.