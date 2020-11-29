John Sullivan Davison
November 30, 1963 - November 17, 2020
John Sullivan Davison passed away unexpectedly at his home on November 17, 2020.
John was born on November 30, 1963, to Dean Sullivan and John Everton Davison of West Hartford, Conn. He spent his childhood in West Hartford and left home to attend Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., where he met his beloved wife, Ali (Harkless) his freshman year. They married in 1987, and moved back to Connecticut so that John could begin his studies at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. Their daughter, Emily, was born during medical school and she was joined by her sister, Abby, during John's residency at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Conn. The family settled in Charlottesville in 1996 where John practiced family medicine with the UVA Physicians Group, serving most recently with UVA Primary Care Riverside. John loved his patients and his colleagues at UVA and he was a dedicated physician, teacher, role model and friend.
The real passion of John's life, however, was his family. He was the most kind, patient and loving husband and father. John worked hard to provide for his family in addition to taking on any role at home to support his wife and daughters: happily sewing Halloween costumes, holding teddy bear clinics to mend stuffed animals, attending and coaching countless sporting events, dancing badly to make them smile, and always being available for an encouraging word, hug or a shoulder to cry on. Having recently had the opportunity to walk both of his daughters down the aisle was a blessing made even more sweet in retrospect for the family. The girls were the pride of his life, and he was overjoyed to know that they had found loving and supportive husbands with whom to walk through their lives. John's kind and compassionate spirit will be sorely missed, not only by his family, but by his Forest Lakes neighbors, his colleagues, his patients, his soccer players and the community.
John leaves behind to grieve, his loving wife, Alison Harkless Davison; their daughters, Emily (Maury) Baker of Beaufort, S.C., and Abigail (Nicholas) McDaniel of Richmond, Va.; his mother, Dean Sullivan Davison of West Hartford, Conn.; his brother, Peter Davison with his wife, Paige, and their sons, John, Nathaniel and Edward, also of West Hartford; and his sister, Katie Kozlowski with her husband, Mark, and their sons, Linus and Leo of Wheaton, Ill. John also had a close connection to his wife's siblings and family, Karen and Bob Duffett and their family of Hollidaysburg, Pa.; and Lynda and Michael Tubridy and their family of Charlottesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, John Everton Davison.
A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date and the family will hold a private ceremony to scatter his remains. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to SOCA's Outreach Program (www.socaspot.org
) or ReadyKids (www.readykids.org
) and remember to hold your loved ones close.
Published by Daily Progress on Nov. 29, 2020.