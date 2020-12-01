James Marcel Horsley
June 18, 1995 - November 20, 2020
James "BJ" Marcel Horsley, of Fluvanna County, Virginia, died unexpectedly on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 25, while at his home in New Bern, North Carolina.
James is survived by his parents, Zelda (Raven) Anderson and Henry Anderson; biological father, James Edward Horsley; children, Vivian Thompson and his "great baby", and Mia Alese Horsley; brothers, James "Maine" Horsley Jr., James Jones, and Davonte Raven; sisters, Mary Chavis-Coles (Vincent) and Quanisha Raven (Johnny); stepbrother, Enoch Anderson; stepsister, Naomi Anderson; grandmothers, Lucy Raven and Mrs. Nell; his fiancée, Mica Townley; special aunt, Geneva; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Walter Horsley and Willie James Raven Jr.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. The House of God of Cobham, Virginia. The family will receive friends to share in a viewing from 11 a.m until 1 p.m. before the service.
The family also welcomes friends to share in a family night at D.D. Watson Fork Union Chapel, 4002 James Madison Highway, Fork Union, VA 23055, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. Apostle James Ragland will officiate the service.
Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at ddwatsonmortician.com
.
D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc.
117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 1, 2020.