Richard Stanley Hughes died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his residence in Durham, N.C.
He was born on September 7, 1944 in Norfolk, Va., to parents Hattie Irene Hughes and C.C. Hughes. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Kathleen Dervan Hughes and daughters, Lt. Col. Margaret Dervan Hughes (spouse Lt. Col. Troy Danderson) of Silver Spring, Md., Sarah Hughes Grup (spouse David Scott Grup Jr.) of Durham, N.C., and Natalie Marie Hughes of Washington, D.C. Richard delighted in the recent births of grandchildren, Maya Nicole Danderson and David Scott Grup III. He is also survived by his sister, Rhonda Hughes of Yorktown, Va., brother, Eugene Hughes of Spokane, Wa., and brother, Charles Hughes of Gastonia, N.C., along with a host of nieces and nephews.
A longtime resident of Charlottesville, Va., Richard graduated from the University of Virginia, Department of History in 1968. Following service in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army, he chose to settle near the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains where he and Kathleen raised their children and enjoyed many memorable times hiking and camping together. He loved nature with its beauty and perpetual offerings of adventure. An avid runner and animal lover, Richard traversed numerous favorite trails often with his golden retriever, Sean Boy. He introduced his daughters to the sport of running and enjoyed their athletic companionship immensely.
Richard worked as an independent construction contractor in the Charlottesville community and also as an independent contractor with the United States Post Office. In retirement, he continued to pursue a myriad of interests including duplicate bridge and was a longstanding member of the Charlottesville Duplicate Bridge Club. He appreciated music in a variety of genres, especially classical music. Fluent in the French language, he frequently recited French poetry to his admiring wife and any eager listeners. Endowed with an excellent sense of humor, he regaled family and friends with a well-worn repertoire of very old jokes and dry wit.
He will be missed beyond words and remain in our hearts with indelible memories, especially of his deeply loving nature and of his constancy in care and concern for his wife, family, and cherished friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Church of the Incarnation, Charlottesville, Va. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID precautions and guidelines, participation in the service will be limited to immediate family. Burial will take place at Culpeper National Cemetery with military honors. For those who can not attend the funeral mass a livestream will be made available by going to https://www.facebook.com/incarnationcville/
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 1, 2020.