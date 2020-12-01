Lillian Payne Marsden
July 28, 1940 - November 28, 2020
Lillian Payne Marsden went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1940 in English, W.Va. She was the fourth of five daughters of Melvin Walter Payne and Ruth Elizabeth Beavers Payne.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard Gavin Marsden (known as Dick to most) of Charlottesville. Lillian is also survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann Kremer, her son-in law, Christopher Kremer, and their children Allie, Victoria and Ben also of Charlottesville. Lillian's second daughter is Lynn Marsden of Alexandria, Va. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Payne Riffe of Southaven, Miss. and her cousin/sister, Bobbie Jean Spry Thompson, her husband, Ron and their two children, Mark and Tamela of Albemarle County. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Betty Payne Spry, Phyllis Payne Murensky and Anita Louise Payne.
Lillian grew up in McDowell County, W.Va. She was a proud 1958 graduate of Big Creek High School in War, W.Va. She received her Bachelor's in Secondary Education from Concord University in 1961. She taught school for a total of 27 years in several school districts including McDowell County, W.Va., Petersburg, Va. and as a fifth-grade teacher and Reading Specialist at Clark Elementary in Charlottesville. She obtained her Masters of Education in Elementary Education and later an Education Specialist Degree in Reading from the University of Virginia. After retiring from teaching in 1999, she joined the staff at Michie Historical Tavern as a museum guide for ten years.
Lillian was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church serving as Chairperson of the Administrative Board, President of the United Methodist Women, Church Historian, and a Stephen Minister Leader to name a few of the roles she held. She was also a member of Circle 8.
Lillian loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured the memories of annual family trips to the Outer Banks, N.C. and dying Easter eggs with the grandchildren. She was very proud of her family history and loved genealogy and the research that went with it. She and Dick loved history and dragging the family along to visit historical sites. They enjoyed traveling together to places such as Great Britain, the United States National Parks, Alaska, and family and high school reunions at Pipestem State Park in W.Va. Lillian was a devoted UVA football and men's basketball fan and a long-time football season ticket holder.
Lillian's family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Peace for their devoted friendship and care during the time she lived there. They would also like to thank the NNICU staff at UVA Hospital for their extraordinary care and compassion during her last week.
Final arrangements are being made by Hill & Wood Funeral Home, Charlottesville, Va. It is the wish of Lillian's family that everyone in these times stay safe therefore graveside services will be private. A celebration of Lillian's life is being planned for July 24, 2021. Condolences can be left for the family at hillandwood.com
.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 101 E. Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902 or donations to Our Lady of Peace in Loving Memory of Lillian Marsden, 751 Hillsdale Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.