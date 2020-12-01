Warren Gamaliel Harding Brown Jr.



Mr. Warren Gamaliel Harding Brown Jr., age 73, son of the late Rev. Warren G. H. Brown Sr. and the Rev. Gretchen H. Jackson Brown, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Charlottesville.



He is survived by: his wife, Yvonne Jones Brown; children, Shannon Brown, Warren G. H. Brown III, and Hunter Brown; granddaughter, Chloe Garner; siblings, other relatives and friends.



A long time educator with Buckingham and Albemarle County School Systems, he was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Prince Hall F&A Masons, and the American Legion.



A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at the Slate River Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillwyn, Va. Public viewing at the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. Reid's Funeral Home of Dillwyn is in charge of the service.



Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 1, 2020.