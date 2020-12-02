Deloise Massie WilliamsDeloise Massie Williams, 66, of Stanardsville, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Charlottesville.Born March 3, 1954 in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of the Elwood Massie. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Perry and Allen Massie.She is survived by her mother, Barbara Blakey Massie; one daughter, Jasmine Dawn Williams; one son, James Edward Williams Jr.; three sisters, Florence Tibbs, Lula Burley and husband, William and Barbara Brock; two grandchildren, Kamoury Hill and Sajiah Parrish; and nieces, Giavanna Brock and Wanda Brock; and many other nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, 722 Simmons Gap Road, Dyke, VA 22935. Pastor Owen Johnson will be officiating.