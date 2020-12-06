Brian Keith Herring
November 1, 1969 - December 1, 2020
Brian Keith Herring, 51, of Barboursville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020, at his residence with his family by his side.
Born on November 1, 1969, in Charlottesville, Virginia, he was the son of Mason and Pauline Herring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Wayne Sprouse.
Brian had a passion for playing music, particularly Bluegrass. He first played the guitar but found his calling to be with the mandolin, which he played very well and was most known for up on stage. He loved to play long into the night with his brothers, Jeff and David, along with two close friends he thought of as brothers, Stacy and Scott. Jay and Cheryl were also close friends.
Brian loved summer days out on the lake or river on his pontoon boat, soaking up the sun and fishing with his son-in-law, Devin.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Renee, of Greene County, and the children they shared together, Tiffany and husband, Devin, Jonathan and significant other Taylor, and Casey and significant other Lewis; in-laws, Bobby and Shirley from Louisa County; and his pride and joys, who called him "Paw Paw," Caelan, William, Parker, and Charlotte, whom he loved more than anything. He is also survived by six brothers and five sisters.
The family sends a special thank you to Sentara Martha Jefferson Cancer Center and to Legacy Hospice of Charlottesville for their extraordinary care, including Dr. Romano, Bridgett, and Jaleesa.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to SMJH Cancer Center (www.mjhfoundation.org/Cancer-Care
) and/or Legacy Hospice ( www.chafoundation.net/contribute-online ).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
.
Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel
15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 6, 2020.