Florence Arlene Schmitt
Florence Arlene Schmitt died peacefully at her home in the Branchlands senior living community on November 20, 2020. She was 97 years old.
Florence was born and raised in Dubois Pennsylvania. After attending a two-year community college, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she worked during World War II as a linotype operator for R.R. Donnelly Publishing Company, setting copy for foreign language editions of Time magazine.
In Chicago she met and married her husband of 61 years, Hans A. Schmitt, Ph.D. Throughout their years together they lived in multiple locations throughout the country where her husband held faculty positions at the University of Oklahoma, Tulane University, and New York University as a professor of modern European history. Florence and her family also spent two years abroad in Luxembourg and Vienna, Austria while her husband did research. They settled in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 1971, where Dr. Schmitt was a member of the History Department at the University of Virginia.
Throughout her marriage to Dr. Schmitt, Florence served as his muse, helping edit his numerous books, reviews, and essays. After her husband's death in 2006, she remained engaged in current events and expressed her unique historical perspective through numerous letters to the editor, which were consistently published in Charlottesville's Daily Progress newspaper. Florence maintained her sharp intelligence, wit, and wry sense of humor throughout her life and end-of-life journey.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Davis; two sons, Anthony and Christopher Schmitt; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The family extends deep gratitude to aides Shirley Smith, Kimberly Smith, and Destiny Blakely who provided profoundly compassionate end-of-life care for Florence.
Funeral services will be private.
In Florence's memory it is requested that donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, Charlottesville, Virginia, www.hopva.org
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 4, 2020.