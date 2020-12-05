Carlton Casper Spicer Sr.Carlton Casper Spicer Sr., 79, of Ruckersville, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born on June 8, 1941, to the late Marion Alfred Spicer and Ruby Jane Jenkins Spicer. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Spicer; three sisters, Joyce Nalls, Hazel Pote, and Ruth Leach; and a great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Grace.Carlton was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Ruckersville, and retired from Centel Telephone Company after 39 years of service.He is survived by his wife, Allegra Lohr "Sis" Spicer; son, Carlton Casper Spicer Jr. and wife, Tammy, of Ruckersville; sister, Marion Elizabeth Coates of Culpeper; two grandchildren, Leyha Robyn Spicer and Vicki Marie Spicer; and three great-grandchildren, Allysa Lynne Tremor, Ayla Corynne Spicer, and Stevie Sue Spicer.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, Ruckersville, Va., with pastors, Dave Conyers, Wendall Lamb, and Josh Shifflett officiating. Interment will be held at Rochelle Christian Church Cemetery, in Rochelle, Va. The family will receive friends one hour before the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday at the church.Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 250, Quinque, VA 22965, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Hwy., Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.