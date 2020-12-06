Johanna Hanni Morris
Johanna Hanni Morris, 94, of Schuyler, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born in Wiesbaden, Germany, on February 8, 1926, the oldest daughter of the late Margarite and Franz Schilling. At the age of 22, Johanna married a U.S. Army Soldier and came to America. She was a very hard-working women all her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Earl J. Morris and wife, Paulette, of Schuyler; daughter, Rebecca Moneymaker of Scottsville; granddaughter, Josie Moneymaker (Quincy Simpson) of Lynchburg; extended family members, Lynn, Daniel, Ester, Dieter, Deitra, and a host of additional family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Alberene Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to please meet at the cemetery.
There will be no formal visitation, but family and friends may come by Thacker Brothers Funeral Home in Scottsville on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. to pay their respects and view Mrs. Morris.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Karen Starr, Dr. Timothy Williams, the staff at University of Virginia Medical Center and the Ablemarle Rescue Squad for their loving care of Mrs. Morris and her family.
.
.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 6, 2020.