Tonya Renee Wheeler
July 28, 1989 - November 28, 2020
Tonya Renee Wheeler, 31, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on November 28, 2020. She was born in Charlottesville, on July 28, 1989, daughter of Arlene Wheeler and Lewis Tyree of Charlottesville.
She was a graduate of Charlottesville High School and was a Housekeeper at the University of Virginia. Her favorite pastime was enjoying music. Tonya was devoted to and loved being with her family and her children.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Nyzir K. Anderson and Zamir J. Wheeler; two daughters, Sahmyra B. Wheeler and Zy 'Nique N. Wheeler; two brothers, Gregory A. Taylor, Desiree M. Taylor, Tamika L. Taylor, and Jakita Tyree; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Third Baptist Church cemetery, 2244 C. G. Woodson Rd., New Canton, Va.
J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
