Tonya Renee Wheeler
1989 - 2020
BORN
1989
DIED
2020
Tonya Renee Wheeler

July 28, 1989 - November 28, 2020

Tonya Renee Wheeler, 31, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on November 28, 2020. She was born in Charlottesville, on July 28, 1989, daughter of Arlene Wheeler and Lewis Tyree of Charlottesville.

She was a graduate of Charlottesville High School and was a Housekeeper at the University of Virginia. Her favorite pastime was enjoying music. Tonya was devoted to and loved being with her family and her children.

She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Nyzir K. Anderson and Zamir J. Wheeler; two daughters, Sahmyra B. Wheeler and Zy 'Nique N. Wheeler; two brothers, Gregory A. Taylor, Desiree M. Taylor, Tamika L. Taylor, and Jakita Tyree; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Third Baptist Church cemetery, 2244 C. G. Woodson Rd., New Canton, Va.

J.F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.

J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc.

108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.

Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
108 6Th St Nw, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Dec
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Third Baptist Church cemetery
2244 C. G. Woodson Rd., New Canton, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
J F Bell Funeral Home Inc
