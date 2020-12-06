Sara R. "Luul Sara" Hammond
November 25, 1999 - December 1, 2020
Sara R. "Luul Sara" Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1999, the daughter of Towanda Hammond and Harold Johnson of Charlottesville.
She was a graduate of Charlottesville High School and played on the Women's Basketball team at Charlottesville High. She also played AAU basketball, she loved to dance, and loved music.
She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Towanda Hammond and father, Harold Johnson; a brother, Dominique Perkins; a sister, Monique Perkins; an uncle, Howard Hammond; her maternal and paternal grandmother, Phyllis Walker and Lima Johnson; her lovely nieces, Aubreigh and Kinseligh; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 12 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at J. F. Bell Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery.
J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be set the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com
J. F. Bell Funeral Home
108 6th St. N.W., Charlottesville, Va.
Published by Daily Progress on Dec. 6, 2020.